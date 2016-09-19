Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

CF Christian Yelich's game-tying, two-run homer in the eighth was his first home run since Sept. 1 against the Mets. Since that game, Yelich is just 12-for-56. He's still hitting .300 on the season. The home run was his 19th and the RBIs were numbers 92 and 93. Both are career marks.

3B Martin Prado was ejected by home plate umpire Dale Scott after Prado slammed his helmet and bat to the ground. The outburst happened after Scott rung Prado up on a borderline strike in the third inning. Prado would finish the day 0-for-2, but came into the game hitting .306 against Philadelphia for his career with 16 homers, by far his most against any opponent.

RHP Andrew Cashner's struggles with the Marlins continued. The hard-throwing righty gave up two runs in a 38-pitch first inning. He lasted just four innings giving up three runs on five hits, walking three and striking out four. Acquired at the trade deadline from San Diego, he's now 5-11 with a 5.27 ERA on the season.

RF Giancarlo Stanton (groin) wasn't in the starting lineup for the second straight day on Sunday. He came in as a pinch hitter in the seventh but struck out swinging with the tying run on base. Stanton made his first start since returning from the DL in Friday's loss, leaving the game in the sixth. He has just one hit in 10 plate appearances since his return.