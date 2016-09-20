Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Conley (finger) threw a simulated game on Monday. He hopes to return next week.

LHP Adam Conley (finger tendinitis on left hand) threw a simulated game Monday. He hopes to return next week. Even though Conley is a starter, there is not enough time left this season to stretch him out so he could go six or seven innings. If he does make it back this season, it likely would be in a bullpen role.

RHP Jose Fernandez, who has pitched 174 1/3 innings this season, will likely pitch just two more games this year -- Tuesday against the Nationals and Sunday against the Atlanta Braves. The Marlins don't want to extend him too much past 180 innings in his first full year after elbow surgery.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen, pitching his first game since he sustained an elbow injury on July 20, gave up four hits and three runs in 4 1/3 innings against Washington on Monday. He had shut out Washington on just one hit and no walks through four innings before he fell apart. Chen was activated from the disabled list before the game.

RF Giancarlo Stanton hit his 26th homer of the season Monday, a titanic shot that was his first long ball since he injured his groin on Aug. 13. He was making just his second start since getting hurt. Stanton leads the team in homers.