Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Tom Koehler (9-10) will start Wednesday with a chance to win at least 10 games for the third straight season. He is 30-35 during that span. Koehler's task on Wednesday will be difficult: Washington starts RHP Max Scherzer (17-7, 2.78 ERA).

RHP Tom Koehler (9-10) will start Wednesday with a chance to win at least 10 games for the third straight season. He is 30-35 during that span. His task on Wednesday will be difficult: Washington starts RHP Max Scherzer (17-7, 2.78 ERA).

RHP Jose Fernandez pitched eight scoreless innings to beat the Nationals 1-0 on Tuesday. Fernandez (16-8) struck out 12 and allowed just three hits and no walks. It was his ninth double-figure strikeout game of the season, and he retired 21 consecutive batters before running into trouble in the eighth. He has thrown 182 1/3 innings this season. The Marlins targeted him for 180 innings since it is his first full season after elbow surgery. That means it is possible this was Fernandez's final start of the season.

OF Robert Andino, designated for assignment by the Marlins on Thursday, was released Tuesday. Andino, 32, hit .292 with one RBI in 13 games for Miami this year. In 108 games for Triple-A New Orleans, he batted .267/.319/.427 with 13 homers and 46 RBIs.

RHP Bryan Morris was designated for assignment. He had been on the 60-day disabled list due to a back injury.

RHP Bryan Morris was activated by the Marlins on Tuesday and designated for assignment. He had been on the 60-day disabled list due to a back injury. Assuming he is healthy, Morris, 29, should find bullpen work again next season. He has a career 2.80 ERA, and his ERA this year was 3.06. However, his 17 2/3 innings this year were his lowest since he made his debut with five innings in 2012.

RF Giancarlo Stanton has 28 career homers against the Nationals, including the one he hit Tuesday that produced a 1-0 win. Among active players, only Ryan Howard (44) and Hanley Ramirez (31) have hit more homers against Washington than Stanton. However, since Howard is at the end of his career and Ramirez is now in the American League, Stanton eventually could pass them.