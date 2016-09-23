Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Tom Koehler (9-12) took the loss on Wednesday against Washington. He allowed two hits, three walks and four runs, three earned, in four innings. His ERA went up slightly to 4.02.

RHP Jose Fernandez is 7-0 with a 0.99 ERA in his career against Washington. With a minimum of 10 starts, no pitcher has completed a career with a sub-1.00 ERA against one team.

CF Christian Yelich, 24, has had a breakout season, including his home run on Wednesday night against Washington. This is his fourth year in the majors and by far his best. From 2015 to 2016, he has increased his homers from seven to 20 and his RBIs from 44 to 95 in just 20 more games. His OPS is a career-best .855.

RHP Fernando Rodney, who turns 40 in March, will likely be looking for a different team in the offseason. He started the season superbly, earning an All-Star berth on the strength of what he did with the San Diego Padres -- an incredible 0.31 ERA and 17 saves. But he has been poor with the Marlins -- a 5.79 ERA and eight saves.

RF Giancarlo Stanton did something rare on Tuesday. In club history, the Marlins have won 10 times in which they hit a homer and prevailed 1-0, including Tuesday's game, when it was Stanton's game-winner. The last three times the Marlins have done this, it has been against Washington. And the last two times that Stanton has done this, it has been against Washington.