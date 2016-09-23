FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 23, 2016 / 2:31 AM / a year ago

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Tom Koehler (9-12) took the loss on Wednesday against Washington. He allowed two hits, three walks and four runs, three earned, in four innings. His ERA went up slightly to 4.02.

RHP Jose Fernandez is 7-0 with a 0.99 ERA in his career against Washington. With a minimum of 10 starts, no pitcher has completed a career with a sub-1.00 ERA against one team.

CF Christian Yelich, 24, has had a breakout season, including his home run on Wednesday night against Washington. This is his fourth year in the majors and by far his best. From 2015 to 2016, he has increased his homers from seven to 20 and his RBIs from 44 to 95 in just 20 more games. His OPS is a career-best .855.

RHP Fernando Rodney, who turns 40 in March, will likely be looking for a different team in the offseason. He started the season superbly, earning an All-Star berth on the strength of what he did with the San Diego Padres -- an incredible 0.31 ERA and 17 saves. But he has been poor with the Marlins -- a 5.79 ERA and eight saves.

RF Giancarlo Stanton did something rare on Tuesday. In club history, the Marlins have won 10 times in which they hit a homer and prevailed 1-0, including Tuesday's game, when it was Stanton's game-winner. The last three times the Marlins have done this, it has been against Washington. And the last two times that Stanton has done this, it has been against Washington.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.