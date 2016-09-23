Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Urena (4-8) took the loss on Thursday against Atlanta, allowing five runs in three innings. In his past two starts, Urena has given up 12 runs in five innings.

RHP David Phelps could be the first MLB pitcher since Bill Swift in 1990 to start at least five games, save at least four, pitch at least 80 innings and post an ERA under 2.50 in the same year. Phelps' has done everything on the list, and his ERA is 2.40 so far.

RHP Jose Fernandez will make what could be his final start of the year on Sunday. He would only make one more regular-season start if the Marlins remain in the playoff race until the end, which appears unlikely.

CF Christian Yelich, who belted his 20th homer of the season on Wednesday, is close to some interesting milestones. He is hitting .298 with a career-high 20 homers, a career-high 95 RBIs and eight steals. Only three Marlins players -- Gary Sheffield, Cliff Floyd and Hanley Ramirez -- have had seasons of at least .300, 20 homers, 100 RBIs and 10 steals.

LF Marcell Ozuna needs one more homer to break his personal record for most long balls in one season. He had 23 in 2014 and so far has matched that number this year.

RHP Bryan Morris, activated by the Marlins on Tuesday and designated for assignment, was outrighted to Triple-A New Orleans on Thursday. He had been on the 60-day disabled list due to a back injury. Morris, 29, has a career 2.80 ERA, and his ERA this year was 3.06. However, his 17 2/3 innings this year were his lowest since he made his debut with five innings in 2012.

RHP Andrew Cashner, who starts on Friday, is nearing the end of a forgettable season. He is 5-11 with a 5.27 ERA this season. Since the Marlins acquired him from the San Diego Padres on July 28, Cashner has been even worse -- 1-4 with a 6.18 ERA. He likely has three more starts in his Marlins career as he will be a free agent after this season and is not expected to return. And you can bet that will be a mutual decision since Cashner doesn't like the Marlins' no-bear policy.