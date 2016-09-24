Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Fernandez has struck out 34.3 percent of the 737 batters he has faced this year -- that's fifth-best in baseball history if he stays at that rate the rest of the season. Fernandez is set to start his next game on Sunday.

C J.T. Realmuto, went 0-for-3 on Friday and is hitting .306. The Marlins record for the best single-season batting average by a catcher is .300 by Pudge Rodriguez in 2003.

RHP Luis Castillo was named the Marlins Minor League Pitcher of the Year on Monday. Miami traded Castillo to the San Diego Padres on July 28 as part of a package of players that brought RHPs Andrew Cashner and Colin Rea to the Marlins. But Castillo was returned to Miami when Rea was sent back to San Diego due to an elbow injury. Castillo led the High-A Florida State League this season with a 2.04 ERA. He was also named the FSL's Pitcher of the Year.

RHP Andrew Cashner, who started on Friday against the Braves, got a no-decision. He allowed three hits, three walks and one run in five innings, striking out six. He is 1-4 since the Marlins acquired him on July 28.