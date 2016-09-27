Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Conley, who overcame a finger injury to make his first start since Aug. 13, did not get a decision Monday against the Mets. Due to his long stretch of inactivity, he was on a pitch count and he lasted only three innings, allowing just two hits, one walk and no runs. He was activated from the disabled list before the game.

2B Dee Gordon, a 160-pounder with little power, blasted his first home run of the season Monday against the Mets. Gordon muscled up and hit the ball into the upper deck in right field. He went 4-for-5 with two RBIs, and the four hits were a season high.

RHP Tom Koehler, who is 9-12 with a 4.02 ERA, will make his ninth attempt at getting his 10th win when he faces the Mets on Tuesday. He is 0-4 in his past eight starts and hasn't won a game since Aug. 9 against the Giants. Against the Mets for his career, he is 2-7 with a 4.37 ERA. This year against New York, he is 0-2 with a 5.63 ERA.

1B Justin Bour, a slow-footed runner, hammered his first career triple against the Mets on Monday. Bour went 3-for-3 with a walk and two runs, falling a homer short of what would have been the first cycle in Marlins history.