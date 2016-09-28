Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Urena will start on Wednesday in the series finale against the New York Mets. Urena is 5-13 with a 5.64 ERA in his two-year career. This season, he is 4-8 with a 5.95 ERA. However, he has pitched well against the Mets this year: 1-1 with a 1.50 ERA.

RHP Tom Koehler had a rough game in what was likely his last start of the season. The Mets roughed him up for six hits, four walks and four runs in 3 2/3 innings. Koehler, if that was indeed his last start, ends the year 9-13 with a 4.15 ERA.

C Wilson Ramos has a torn ACL in his right knee and is done for the year, manager Dusty Baker said Tuesday.

LF Marcell Ozuna went 1-for-4 on Tuesday and is hitting .266. More important, Ozuna said Jose Fernandez had invited him to go out on his boat after the Saturday night game. Ozuna declined the invitation because his wife and kids were waiting to see him. A couple of hours later, Fernandez and two friends died in a boat crash.

3B Martin Prado, according to reports, agreed to a three-year, $40 million contract extension on Tuesday.