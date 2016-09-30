Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Urena (4-9) took the loss on Wednesday against the Mets, allowing eight hits, two walks and five runs in five innings. Urena is 5-14 so far in his two-year major league career.

OF Yefri Perez had four steals as a pinch runner this season before getting his first major league hit on Tuesday. The speedy switch hitter from the Dominican Republic will turn 26 in February, and it remains to be seen whether he will truly develop into anything more than a pinch runner. He had just a .642 OPS this year in Double-A Jacksonville.

RHP Austin Brice, a 24-year-old rookie reliever, had a rough game on Tuesday, getting just one out while allowing three runs. In his previous six appearances, spanning five innings, Brice allowed just one run. Still, his ERA for this season is 5.54 in 13 innings. He almost certainly will start next season back in the minors, but this experience could prove valuable.

INF/OF Derek Dietrich's future got a little cloudier Tuesday with the news that the Marlins and 3B Martin Prado agreed to a three-year contract extension. Before that move, it appeared Dietrich, 27, could slip into Prado's spot next year. But when Prado gave up on his chance to become a free agent, choosing security in Miami instead, Dietrich lost out, at least for now. To create a spot for Dietrich, the Marlins could trade LF Marcell Ozuna or 2B Dee Gordon, getting quality pitching in return. Dietrich has more power than Prado or Gordon. Dietrich had a very solid .802 OPS in 250 at-bats last year and has an .817 OPS in 340 at-bats this year.