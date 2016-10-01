Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

OF Christian Yelich now has 21 homers and 97 RBIs this season. He had two hits Friday, including a homer, and drove in two. So is Yelich overlooked around the country? "The teams you play, they know," manager Don Mattingly said. "If he was one of those guys that was on the (free agent) market right now, it would be crazy. I am glad he is with us."

LHP Wei-Yin Chen will start Saturday against the Nationals. Since returning from the disabled list, he has given up five runs in 8 1/3 innings in his last two starts. He missed nearly two months with a left elbow sprain. He is 5-4 with a 5.02 ERA in 21 starts and is 0-1 with a 4.76 ERA in two starts in his career against Washington.

1B Justin Bour had three hits in his first three at-bats and two RBIs on Friday. He went to Westfield High in nearby northern Virginia and attended George Mason University in Fairfax. Bour scored the go-ahead run in the sixth inning as the Marlins won 7-4. "It took him awhile since he came back (from the DL) to get in the groove. He swung the bat well," manager Don Mattingly said.

RHP Andrew Cashner, who did not figure in the decision, allowed four runs and seven hits in four innings before Mike Dunn came on the fifth as a light rain fell Friday. Cashner was 0-6 in 14 road starts this year and is 0-3 in four career starts and six games in Washington.

OF Giancarlo Stanton was out of the starting lineup Friday. He has 16 homers at Nationals Park, the most of any visiting player. He has 28 homers and 65 RBIs in his career against Washington.