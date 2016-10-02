Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Conley could be used Sunday out of the bullpen, if needed, manager Don Mattingly said. Conley came off the disabled list on Sept. 25 with left third finger tendinitis. RHP Tom Koehler will start the season finale.

RHP Tom Koehler will start on Sunday in Washington. He is 4-8 with a 4.18 ERA in 13 career starts against the Nationals, including 1-2 with a 3.00 ERA in four starts this year. Bryce Harper has hit six homers off him in 30 at-bats.

OF Christian Yelich had an infield single and two walks Saturday. He needs three RBIs on the final day of the season to reach 100 for the year. Yelich has 21 homers this year after he had 20 in his career before this season in 1298 at-bats.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen gave up six hits and two runs in five innings on Saturday in taking the loss in his last start of the year. He was also hitless in two at-bats and was 0-for-44 at the plate this year. Manager Don Mattingly was glad that Chen could make three starts after returning from the DL to pitch Sept. 19. "Hopefully, it helps him," Mattingly said.

OF Giancarlo Stanton was out of the starting lineup again Saturday. He also did not play Friday. He has 16 homers at Nationals Park, the most of any visiting player. He has 28 homers and 65 RBIs in his career against Washington. His last home run was Sept. 20 against Tanner Roark, who started Saturday for the Nationals. He came off the DL on Sept. 5 with a left groin strain. But he is not at 100 percent after being on the DL earlier this year and likely won't play Sunday.