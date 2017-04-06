Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

INF/OF Tyler Moore, who played for the Nationals from 2012-15, made the Marlins' Opening Day roster after not playing in the majors last season. Moore got a nice round of applause from the fans in Washington on Wednesday when he entered the game as a pinch hitter in the fourth, and he then smoked a double to center. Manager Don Mattingly said 1B Justin Bour will play against lefties, and the Nationals start LHP Gio Gonzalez on Thursday. Moore, the backup first baseman, hits from the first side.

RHP Dan Straily gave up five runs in 3 1/3 innings in a loss Wednesday at Washington. Manager Don Mattingly felt Straily pitched well enough but was let down by the Marlins' defense. One hit fell in between CF Christian Yelich and 2B Dee Gordon. "We made too many mistakes," Mattingly said.

LF Marcell Ozuna has always played well against the Nationals, and in Washington, and he kept that up Wednesday. He had a two-run single in the first inning, and he has now hit safely in seven straight games in Washington and in 13 of the past 14. During that stretch, he is batting .364.

INF Martin Prado (right hamstring strain) began the season on the disabled list, but there is no timetable for his return, manager Don Mattingly said Wednesday. Mattingly did say the organization may like to see him return at some point in the next homestand. Prado had 75 RBIs last season.