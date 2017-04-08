Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Conley will make his first start of the season Saturday night when he takes the mound for the Marlins in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Conley spent his first full season in the major leagues last year when he went 8-6 with a 3.85 ERA in 25 starts. He was 1-3 with a 5.17 ERA in six games (four starts) during spring training. Conley is 0-0 in three starts against the Mets despite a 1.20 ERA in 15 innings.

LHP Jeff Locke (left shoulder tendinitis) continues to throw at the Marlins' spring training facility in Florida. Manager Don Mattingly said Friday that Locke's spring training basically began when the Marlins' exhibition season ended and that he probably won't pitch for the club before May. Locke signed a one-year deal with the Marlins in December but didn't pitch in Grapefruit League action due to the injury. He went 9-8 with a 5.44 ERA in 30 games (19 starts) for the Pittsburgh Pirates last season.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen succeeded both on the mound and at the plate Friday night when he picked up the win by allowing one run, seven hits and one walk while striking out five in six innings in the Marlins' 7-2 victory over the Mets. Chen also had his first hit as a major leaguer in the fourth inning when he beat out an infield single. The hit snapped an 0-for-51 skid for Chen dating to his rookie season with the Baltimore Orioles in 2012. It was the fourth-longest hitless streak to open a career since 1900.

3B Martin Prado (right hamstring strain) could be getting close to embarking on a rehab assignment. Manager Don Mattingly said Friday that Prado, who was injured while playing for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic on March 15, is progressing well and that he'll be examined by team doctors once the team returns home for its season-opening homestand that begins Tuesday. If that exam goes well, Mattingly indicated Prado could be cleared to begin a rehab stint. Prado hit a career-high .305 last season with eight homers and 75 RBIs.