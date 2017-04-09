Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Conley continued his mastery of the Mets on Saturday night, when he earned the win after allowing one run on one hit and three walks while striking out six over five innings in the Marlins' 8-1 victory. Conley opened the game by retiring the first 11 batters he faced before walking Mets LF Yoenis Cespedes. He held the Mets hitless until 1B Lucas Duda hit an opposite-field homer with two outs in the fifth. Conley walked the next two batters he faced before retiring CF Curtis Granderson on a fly out. The performance Saturday actually raised Conley's career ERA in six games (five starts) against the Mets from 1.11 to 1.22.

LF Marcell Ozuna continued to thrive in the opening week of the season Saturday night, when he went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and two RBIs in the Marlins' 8-1 victory over the Mets. Ozuna hit a long homer in the second and added an RBI single in the seventh. The homer was the first of the season for Ozuna, who is batting .429 with six RBIs.

C J.T. Realmuto remained red-hot Saturday, when he went 3-for-6 with two RBIs in the Marlins' 8-1 victory over the Mets. Realmuto, who batted leadoff for the first time this season, tripled and scored in the third inning before delivering RBI singles in the eighth and ninth innings. It was the fourth multi-hit effort in as many games this season for Realmuto, who sat out Friday's 7-2 win. Realmuto is batting .556 with two homers and six RBIs.

RHP Edinson Volquez will make his second start of the season Sunday night, when he takes the mound in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Volquez didn't factor into the decision in his Opening Day start Monday, when he allowed four hits and one walk while striking out six over five shutout innings in the Marlins' 4-2 loss to the Washington Nationals. He recorded the first multi-hit game of his career by singling in both of his at-bats. Volquez is 3-5 with a 4.99 ERA in 10 regular season starts against the Mets. He had a 3.00 ERA in two starts for the Kansas City Royals against the Mets in the 2015 World Series.