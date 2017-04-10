Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

INF JT Riddle was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans Sunday afternoon. This is the first trip to the majors for Riddle, who replaced SS Adeiny Hechavarria (left oblique) on the active roster. Manager Don Mattingly said Riddle will share shortstop with IF Miguel Rojas, who drew the start Sunday night. Riddle hit .429 with one RBI in three games at New Orleans and is a career .276 hitter with 20 homers and 161 RBIs in 371 minor league games since 2013, when the Marlins selected him in the 13th round of the draft.

SS Adeiny Hechavarria (left oblique) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday. Hechavarria said he suffered the injury during batting practice prior to Saturday's 8=1 win over the Mets, but he played thorough it and went 2-for-4. Manager Don Mattingly said the team knew it would be more than a one- or two-day injury for Hechavarria but that team trainer Dustin Luepker expressed hope Sunday that the injury wasn't too serious. Hechavarria is batting .200 with one RBI in 20 at-bats this season.

RHP Dan Straily will make his second start of the season on Tuesday night, when he takes the mound for the Marlins in their home opener against the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park. Straily struggled in his Marlins debut on Wednesday, when he took the loss after giving up five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out none over 3 1/3 innings as Miami fell to the Washington Nationals, 6-4. In his only previous appearance against the Braves, Straily took the loss last June 16, when he gave up six runs in 4 1/3 innings as the Cincinnati Reds fell, 7-2, at Turner Field.

INF Miguel Rojas hopes he avoided serious injury Sunday night, when he landed awkwardly on his right shoulder behind second base while making a diving stop to end the eighth inning in the Marlins' 5-2 loss to the Mets. Rojas was slow to get up after he snared the grounder by Mets CF Michael Conforto and tossed to 3B Derek Dietrich covering second base to force 1B Lucas Duda. He jogged off the field on his own and said afterward he felt fine and was just being cautious in getting up because he suffered torn ligaments in his right shoulder on a similar play in 2015. Rojas is in line for regular playing time in the infield with both 3B Martin Prado (hamstring) and SS Adeiny Hechavarria (left oblique) on the disabled list. He is batting .300 wth two RBIs in 10 at-bats this season.

3B Martin Prado (right hamstring strain) could be ready to rejoin the Marlins by the start of their next road trip. Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Sunday that Prado continues to improve and will likely head out soon on a rehab assignment with Single-A Jupiter. Mattingly said it wasn't impossible for Prado to return at the end of the Marlins' first homestand, which begins Tuesday and runs through next Sunday, but that it was more likely he'd rejoin the team on a six-game road trip to Seattle and San Diego from Apr. 17-23. Prado was injured while playing for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic on March 15. He hit a career-high .305 last season with eight homers and 75 RBIs.