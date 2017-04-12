SS J.T. Riddle, 25, made his major league debut on Monday and went 0-for-4. He bobbled a ground ball but was not charged with an error because, presumably, Emilio Bonifacio would have beaten the play out anyway. Riddle, a lefty hitter, was batting .429 in 14 at-bats at Triple-A New Orleans when he got the call to join the Marlins on Sunday. He was needed after SS Adeiny Hechavarria (oblique strain) was placed on the 10-day disabled list.

RHP Tom Koehler (0-0, 1.80 ERA) will start against the Braves on Wednesday. Koehler has averaged 10 wins in each of the past three seasons. His fastball ranges from 91 to 94 mph. But analytics show he doesn't rely on that much as perhaps he should. Last year, he threw his fastball just 46.7 percent of the time. He relied more on the combination of his slider, curve and changeup. The problem for Koehler is that his slider is considered by scouts to be an average pitch and his changeup is below average.

RHP Dan Straily (1-1) earned his first win as a member of the Marlins, allowing three runs, two earned, in five innings on Tuesday against the Braves. Straily, who allowed three hits and two walks, was cruising along with three scoreless innings. But he allowed one run in the fourth and two in the fifth. The one unearned run was his fault as he failed to make a fielding play at first.

LF Marcell Ozuna homered twice and drove in a career-high six runs as Miami beat Atlanta 8-4 on Tuesday night. Ozuna hit a sacrifice fly in the first, stroked an opposite-field, three-run homer in the third and slugged a two-run shot to left in the fifth. It was his second two-homer game. His first was on June 20, 2016, against the Colorado Rockies.