Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

SS J.T. Riddle got his first big-league hit on a check-swing infield single in the second inning Wednesday against Atlanta. This was his second game in the majors. Riddle is the Marlins' third-string shortstop and figures to return to the minors once Adeiny Hechavarria gets off the disabled list, which could be in the next week.

RHP Tom Koehler gave up one lead and then his bullpen gave up another against the Braves on Wednesday. The result was Koehler's second straight no-decision this season. He pitched six innings on Wednesday and allowed five hits, two walks and three runs. In 11 innings this season, he has given up four runs, all on homers.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen will start against the Mets on Thursday. Chen, who had a fairly miserable 2016 season after signing a five-year, $80 million contract, got off to a great start last week, beating the Mets 7-2 by allowing just seven hits and one run in six innings. When Chen is right, he confuses batters with a variety of pitches. But his fastball was down a couple of ticks last season, averaging a career-low 90.7 mph.

RF Giancarlo Stanton clubbed a pair of two-run homers against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night at Marlins Park.