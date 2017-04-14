Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Conley (1-1, 3.00 ERA), who beat the Mets last week by throwing five effective innings in his 2017 debut, took a hard-luck loss on Thursday. He was scheduled to start on Friday, but he was used in relief in the 16th inning when Miami ran out of relievers against New York. On his second pitch, he gave up a solo homer to Travis d'Arnaud, and that proved to be a fatal blow. Conley will now likely get pushed back a couple of days in the rotation. Conley had a promising rookie year last season (8-6 with a 3.85 ERA), but he struggled so badly this spring that some media reports indicated he might start 2017 in the minors.

RHP Nick Wittgren pitched three perfect innings with three strikeouts on Thursday but was sent down to Triple-A New Orleans after the game. The Marlins will recall a minor-leaguer on Friday because they used all their set-up relievers in a 16-inning loss to the Mets. Wittgren, who has a 2.70 ERA, will likely return to the Marlins soon.

RHP David Phelps, who was so good for Miami last year, is struggling. He inherited a one-run lead in the eighth inning on Thursday, but he gave up a run, and his ERA is up to 6.00 in five appearances this season.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen allowed seven hits and six runs in three innings against the Mets on Thursday, escaping with a no-decision. After a promising first start this season, Chen's ERA is now 7.00, and the Marlins' five-year, $80 million investment in him continues to look dubious.

LF Marcell Ozuna hit a grand slam and also nailed a runner at the plate in another big performance. He is off to a hot start, batting .389 with four homers and 16 RBIs.

RHP Edinson Volquez will move up a day in the rotation to start Friday against the Mets. The scheduled starter, Adam Conley, wound up pitching in the 16th inning Thursday and taking the loss against New York.