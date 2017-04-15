LHP Adam Conley will start Saturday against the Mets. He was scheduled to start Friday's game but was needed in relief in Thursday's 16-inning game. Conley, on his second pitch, gave up a solo homer to Travis d'Arnaud in the 16th inning, taking the loss. Conley had been 2-0 with a 1.23 ERA in six career appearances against the Mets, striking out 28 in 29 1/3 innings.

RHP Nick Wittgren was sent to Triple-A New Orleans despite pitching three perfect innings in Thursday's 16-inning loss to the Mets. Given the Marlins' tired bullpen, they needed someone who was fresh. Wittgren will likely be promoted back to the Marlins in about 10 days.

LHP Jarlin Garcia was recalled from Double-A Jacksonville, where he had pitched four scoreless innings this season spread over three relief appearances. Garcia is ranked the Marlins' fourth-best prospect but has yet to make his major-league debut.

RHP Jake Esch was returned on option to Triple-A El Paso on Friday after making one relief appearance for the Padres and walking two without getting an out on Wednesday at Colorado. Esch had been recalled the same day when RHP Luis Perdomo went on the 10-day disabled list.

RHP Edinson Volquez lasted just 4 2/3 innings on the night after his team lost in 16 innings. Volquez walked four batters, which elevated his pitch count, and allowed five hits and two runs on Friday. After the game, the Marlins revealed that Volquez had thrown his between-starts bullpen session on Thursday and that tired him out for Friday's performance.

3B Martin Prado, who pulled a hamstring while running out a ground ball last month in the World Baseball Classic, could make his 2017 Marlins debut on Sunday. He is scheduled to play his fourth minor-league rehab game on Saturday. Once he returns, he should fit in the two-hole offensively while also providing steady defense. His return would also strengthen the bench, where Derek Dietrich and Miguel Rojas are the two key infield reserves.