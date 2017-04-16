LHP Adam Conley set a career high on Saturday against the Mets by retiring 15 consecutive batters. He got a no-decision after allowing three runs in six innings. Still, it was another positive start for Conley, who has a 3.75 ERA.

SS Adeiny Hechavarria (oblique strain) took grounders in pregame warm-ups on Saturday and appears ready to start a rehab assignment on Monday, possibly rejoining the team in about a week. Hechavarria is a Gold-Glove-caliber shortstop who often struggles offensively. His replacement during his time on the disabled list is Miguel Rojas, who is also an outstanding defensive player but is hitting .385. Until Rojas cools down, it is unlikely Marlins manager Don Mattingly will be in any rush to get "Hech" back in the lineup every day.

RHP Dan Straily will start against the Mets on Sunday. Straily (1-1, 7.56 ERA) was acquired by Miami in January as the Marlins handed three fairly good prospects over to the Cincinnati Reds. The hope for Miami is that Straily, who is on his fifth major league team despite being just 28 years old, is not a journeyman but actually a pitcher who turned a corner last season when he went 14-8 with a 3.76 ERA. He had gone a combined 1-4 the previous two years so there is plenty of doubt as to whether Straily's 2016 numbers are sustainable. In two starts this season, Straily has pitched a total of just 8 1/3 innings, allowing nine hits, four walks, two homers and eight runs.

RHP Junichi Tazawa gave up a solo homer on Saturday to Mets SS Asdrubal Cabrera. Tazawa has a 7.20 ERA this season, which is not what the Marlins expected after signing him to a two-year, $12 million contract this past offseason. Tazawa has allowed three homers in five innings for Miami.