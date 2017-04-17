Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

INF J.T. Riddle had a walk-off homer on Sunday. It was his first career home run and may have come just before he is sent to Triple-A New Orleans. With third baseman Martin Prado due to come off the disabled list in time for Monday's game at the Seattle Mariners, the Marlins are expected to send Riddle down. Too bad for Riddle, if that does happen, but at least he became just the third player in franchise history to get a walk-off on his first career homer, joining Miguel Cabrera in 2003 and Robert Andino in 2008.

LHP Mike Dunn, who got two outs in the eighth inning, has now pitched six scoreless innings this season. Dunn, closer Greg Holland and relievers Scott Oberg, Adam Ottavino and Chris Rusin are contributing to a bullpen renaissance for the Rockies. The five have given up only three earned runs in just under 32 innings this season. A year ago, Colorado had baseball's worst relief staff, with 28 blown saves and a 5.13 ERA.

1B/OF Tyler Moore has played well in limited opportunities as a backup and pinch hitter. Moore, 30, is hitting .400 in 10 at-bats with one double and one RBI. However, with two Marlins infielders due to come off the disabled list -- third baseman Martin Prado on Monday and shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria within a week -- Moore's roster spot is in severe jeopardy. If the Marlins cut Moore, he could get picked up off waivers by another team. If not, there would be a chance for the Marlins to keep him at Triple-A New Orleans.

RHP Dan Straily walked five batters in 5 1/3 innings but struck out five and kept the Mets off the scoreboard by not allowing a hit. He did not get a decision but lowered his ERA to 4.61, and -- control issues aside -- it was easily the best of his three starts this season.

C J.T. Realmuto, who had a walk-off double on Friday, was back in the lineup after missing Saturday's game due to an illness. He went 2-for-4 on Sunday and is hitting .395, providing tremendous offense from the catching position and also hitting in the second spot in the order.