Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Urena entered the game for RHP Tom Koehler after the fourth inning and was the only reliever the Marlins would need all night. After it took Koehler 88 pitches to make it through the first four innings, Urena needed only 53 to end the game with four innings of one-run ball. He is likely the next man up in the Marlins rotation but is trying to pitch his way into the rotation, regardless.

RHP Tom Koehler lasted only four innings Monday at Seattle, allowing four runs. That was a season-high run total for Koehler, whose ERA spiked from 3.27 to 4.80.

OF Christian Yelich accounted for both the Marlins' first hit and only run of the game. The first came on a single to right field in the fourth inning; the second on a ninth-inning, opposite-field home run. He has played four career games against the Mariners and gotten a hit in all of them.

OF Marcell Ozuna made his first career start at DH on Monday, getting a half-day off in an American League park with Ichiro Suzuki starting in left field. He went 0-for-4 in just his second hitless game of the season.