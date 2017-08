OF Christian Yelich now has reached base and scored a run in four consecutive games.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen's seven innings pitched was a season high, and the most he has thrown since July 12, 2015.

OF Marcell Ozuna was National League Player of the Week, joining teammate J.T. Realmuto as the second consecutive Marlin to win the award.

C J.T. Realmuto hit second and DH'd for the Marlins, going 1-for-4. As a franchise, Marlin DHs have combined to hit .243 in 178 interleague games.