Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

INF JT Riddle was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans to make room for SS Adeiny Hechavarria on the 25-man roster. Riddle was 2-for-14 with a home run in seven games for the Marlins.

SS Adeiny Hechavarria came off the disabled list Thursday after missing 10 games with a left oblique strain. He went 0-for-3.

OF Tyler Moore was outrighted to Triple-A New Orleans after clearing waivers. Moore was 4-for-11 with a double in eight games for the Marlins after not playing in the majors last season.

LF Marcell Ozuna reached the second deck in left field with his sixth home run of the season in the second inning Friday night. The drive travelled 431 feet. Ozuna has reached base in seven of his last eight games at Petco Park.

RF Giancarlo Stanton hit a record 61 homers at Petco Park last July during the Home Run Derby on the eve of the All-Star Game. Friday night he lined a 396-foot homer in the ninth off Padres reliever Brad Hand. In 17 regular-season games in San Diego, Stanton has six home runs.