Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Dan Straily had a career-high 14 strikeouts, including nine while retiring the last 11 Padres he faced on Saturday. Before Saturday night, Straily's career high in strikeouts was 11. Straily became only the third pitcher ever to record 14 strikeouts on fewer than 100 pitches, joining Stephen Strasburg (2010) and Javier Vazquez (2003). Straily threw 97 pitches with 73 going for strikes. Straily allowed two runs (on an Austin Hedges two-run homer) on four hits and no walks in seven innings.

C J.T. Realmuto was 2-for-4 Saturday night. He has hit safely in 10 of his 11 career starts against the Padres, going 15-for-45 (.333). He is hitting .355 (11-for-31) during a six-game hitting streak at Petco Park.

3B Martin Prado tied Saturday night's game with his first home run of the season in the sixth inning. He then kept the Padres from winning in the bottom of the 10th with outstanding stops on back-to-back plays. "Martin doesn't get the credit he deserves for his defense; he's one of the more underrated third basemen in the game," said Marlins manager Don Mattingly. Prado is hitting .441 (15-for-34) over his last nine games against the Padres.

RF Giancarlo Stanton hit two home runs Saturday night, giving him three against the Padres in the first two games of the series and four homers in his last three games. It marks the 12th time in Stanton's career that he has hit at least one home run in three consecutive games. Saturday was his 20th career multi-homer game. Stanton last July won the Home Run Derby on the eve of the All-Star Game with a record 61 bombs. Stanton also homered at Petco Park last month during the World Baseball Classic.