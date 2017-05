2B Dee Gordon tripled in consecutive games and in consecutive at-bats for the first time in his career. Since the start of 2014, Gordon has 28 triples in 391 games, trailing only the Nationals' Adam Eaton in that span.

C J.T. Realmuto recorded his seventh multi-hit game of the season.

3B Martin Prado is batting .320 in 41 games against the Phillies since the start of the 2014 season. His 17 career home runs and 74 career RBIs against Philadelphia are his most against any opponent.