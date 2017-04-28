Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

OF Christian Yelich had a nice day at the plate in Thursday's 3-2 loss. Yelich went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles and a RBI. Yelich raised his average to .274 and has 15 RBI on the year.

C J.T. Realmuto went 2-for-4 at the plate in Thursday's 3-2 loss and has now hit safely in each of his last seven games and in 20 of his 24 games this season. Realmuto is the only qualifying catcher in the majors with a slash line of at least .300/.400/.500. His slash line reads: .362/.405/.507 on the year.

RHP Edinson Volquez was outdueled by Phillies starter Jeremy Hellickson in Thursday's 3-2 loss. Volquez allowed three runs (two earned) in 5 2/3 innings pitched. He is 0-3 on the year after allowing six hits and struck out two. Struggling with his command in the middle innings, Volquez walked four batters on the day.

OF Giancarlo Stanton had a run scored and double in Thursday's 3-2 loss, but failed to capitalize in big spots. The powerful righty twice struck out against changeups with men in scoring position to help the Phillies get out of jams. Philadelphia starter Jeremy Hellickson has held Stanton to two hits in 18 career at-bats. It's the second-lowest average Stanton has against any opposing pitcher he has faced 15 or more times.