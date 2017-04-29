Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Conley, who did not allow a run in six innings last year in his only previous appearance against Pittsburgh, saw his ERA rise from 3.00 to 6.86 on Friday. He lasted just 1 2/3 innings, allowing five hits, three walks, one hit batter and a career-high nine runs.

RHP Jose Urena took one for the team on Friday. After starter Adam Conley failed to complete the second frame, Urena lasted 4 1/3 innings in relief. Urena wasn't really effective -- he allowed a whopping 12 hits, one walk and two runs. But he gave the team much-needed innings, resting much of the rest of the bullpen.

RHP Dan Straily, who will start against the Pirates on Saturday, made six appearances against Pittsburgh last season, including five starts, compiling a 2-2 record and a 3.38 ERA. Overall for the Marlins this season, he is 1-1 with a 3.92 ERA.

RHP Junichi Tazawa was a bit of a bright spot in an otherwise bad game for the Marlins on Friday against the Pirates. That lowered his ERA to 5.87. The Marlins are hoping that can be the start of something better for Tazawa, who has been one of the most durable relievers in the game the past few years. From 2012 to 2016, Tazawa made 293 appearances, tied for eighth among AL relievers.