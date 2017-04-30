Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Tom Koehler starts Sunday against the Pirates as the Marlins try to avoid a three-game sweep and snap a four-game losing streak. Koehler has a career record of 36-49 with a 4.19 ERA. He is 1-1 this season with a 5.14 ERA and has averaged 10 wins in each of his past three years.

RHP Dan Straily (1-2), who was coming off a 14-strikeout, no-walk performance in a road win against the San Diego Padres, was not nearly as sharp versus Pittsburgh. He lasted 5 1/3 innings, allowing four hits, three walks and three runs, striking out five. Straily allowed one run through five innings before falling apart in the sixth, allowing a single and then three straight walks to force in a run.

C J.T. Realmuto had his eight-game hit streak snapped. He went 0-for-3 but is still hitting .342. Realmuto has been Miami's most consistent hitter this season.

3B Martin Prado extended his hit streak to six games and got Saturday's only extra-base hit, a double, off Pirates pitcher Ivan Nova. However, Prado, who started the season on the disabled list because of a hamstring injury, doesn't appear to be 100 percent healthy. On a double down the third-base line by Pittsburgh's Gregory Polanco, Prado didn't get much bend on his legs as the ball skipped past him into left field.