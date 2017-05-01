Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

2B Dee Gordon went 3-for-4 with one walk and two runs scored. It was his fifth three-hit game of the season. Entering the game, he was tied for third in the majors in three-hit games.

RHP Tom Koehler, who started on Sunday against the Pirates, allowed six hits, one walk and three runs, which all came in the first inning. Koehler, who has a 5.40 ERA, lost a golden chance to earn a win since his team scored 10 runs. But since he didn't get past the fourth, it was a no-decision for Koehler.

1B Justin Bour went 4-for-5 with six RBIs against the Pirates on Sunday. The four hits and six RBIs were career highs for Bour, who fell a triple short of the cycle and capped his performance with a two-run homer to the right field upper deck in the seventh. Bour, who entered the game with a .184 batting average, is now hitting .225 and is just the sixth player in Marlins history to have four hits and six RBIs in one game.

RHP Bryan Morris was promoted from Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday in a move manager Bruce Bochy said was to bolster the bullpen. The 30-year-old Morris recovered from a fractured foot incurred during spring training to make five appearances between Class A San Jose and Sacramento. Bochy hopes the veteran of five big-league seasons (Pittsburgh and Miami) can stabilize the team's needs in the seventh inning on.

C A.J. Ellis got another win on Sunday. Although Ellis is only batting .136 and went 1-for-4 with a run scored on Sunday, the Marlins are 4-1 when he starts, and his pitchers have a 3.00 ERA when throwing to him. Starting catcher J.T. Realmuto is a much better offensive player and is hitting .342. But the Marlins are just 7-11 when Realmuto starts. Furthermore, Miami pitchers have a 4.68 ERA when throwing to Realmuto.