2B Dee Gordon led the Miami offense with a walk, a single, a double, a run and three steals Monday. He has seven steals this season. An example of Gordon's impact came in the first inning. Gordon walked, stole second, advanced to third on a throwing error by C Derek Norris and scored on Christian Yelich's sacrifice fly.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen took a no-decision for Miami on Monday against Tampa Bay, allowing two hits, four walks and two runs in six innings. He struck out seven and pitched well enough to win except for all the walks.

LF Marcell Ozuna homered Monday to extend his assault on the Rays. He has at least one hit in 18 consecutive games against Tampa Bay. Only Dustin Pedroia, with a 20-game run against the Oakland A's, has a longer streak against any team in the majors. Ozuna has a hit in every game he has ever played against Tampa Bay.

RHP Edinson Volquez (0-3, 4.44 ERA) will seek his first Marlins victory on Tuesday when he faces the Rays. Volquez has struggled in his five starts, totaling 24 1/3 innings. He has allowed 27 hits and 14 walks for a disappointing 1.69 WHIP. If that WHIP held up, it would be the worst for Volquez since 2006.