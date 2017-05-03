LHP Adam Conley faces the Rays at Tampa Bay on Wednesday. He appeared against the Rays once last year as a rookie, pitching well but getting a no-decision, allowing six innings, two runs, five hits and five strikeouts. Conley is 1-2 with a 6.86 ERA this season but is a much better pitcher than that, owning perhaps the most upside on the starting staff.

RHP Brian Ellington, 26, has a 1.59 ERA in 5 1/3 innings at Triple-A New Orleans this year. Ellington, who is on the Marlins 40-man roster, is a strong candidate to be called up to the majors if a need arises in the bullpen. Ellington has been impressive in each of the past two years with the Marlins. In 2015, he got into 23 games. Last year, he was trusted 32 times. He has a 2.64 ERA in 58 major league innings.

RHP Nick Wittgren, 25, has a 0.00 ERA in five relief appearances totaling five innings this year at Triple-A New Orleans. Wittgren, who is on the Marlins 40-man roster, is a strong candidate to be called up to the majors if a need arises in the bullpen. He was effective in three major league appearances this year, posting a 2.70 ERA in 6 2/3 innings.

C J.T. Realmuto hit .352 in April, giving him the fourth-highest batting average for a Marlins catcher (minimum 50 plate appearances). Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez owns the two best batting averages, both accomplished in 2003, and John Baker is the other catcher in the club, hitting .368 in July 2009.

RHP Edison Volquez lasted 4 1/3 innings against the Rays, leaving the game because of a blister on his right thumb. Volquez said the blister was so bad that he may miss his next start. On Tuesday, he allowed three hits and struck out nine. But he allowed three runs, in large part due to the eight walks he issued. He is the first pitcher in the modern era to strike out at least nine and walk at least eight in less than five frames.