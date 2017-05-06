Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Wei-Yin Chen (left arm fatigue) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday, retroactive to Tuesday. Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Chen threw a bullpen on Thursday, during which he " ... kind of felt like (his arm) was dead." Mattingly is hopeful that Chen, who has yet to undergo an MRI, will miss just one start and return to the rotation once he's eligible to come off the disabled list on May 12. Chen is 2-1 with a 4.33 ERA in five starts this season.

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne will make his Marlins debut Saturday when he takes the mound in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Despaigne was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Friday to replace injured LHP Wei-Yin Chen, both on the 25-man roster and in the rotation. This may be the only start Despaigne makes for Chen, whom the Marlins hope to have back after a minimum stay on the disabled list. Despaigne earned the promotion by going 0-1 with a 2.49 ERA in five starts this season between New Orleans (four starts) and Class A Jupiter, though he walked 14 while striking out 16 in 21 2/3 innings between the two levels. He is 9-18 with a 4.89 ERA in 69 games (34 starts) as a big leaguer dating to 2014. Despaigne is 0-0 with a 4.00 ERA in two games (one start) against the Mets. He carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning for the San Diego Padres against New York on July 20, 2015, when Daniel Murphy broke up Despaigne's bid for the Padres' first-ever no-hitter with a two-out double.

3B Martin Prado continued to thrive at Citi Field on Friday when he went 3-for-5 with a fourth-inning RBI single and two runs in the Marlins' 8-7 loss to the Mets. Since 2013, Prado is hitting .357 (35-for-98) in 27 games at Citi Field. It is the highest average for any visiting player with a minimum of 90 at-bats. Overall this season, Prado is batting .306 with two homers and six RBIs in 15 games.