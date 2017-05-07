Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Urena will make his first start of the season on Sunday afternoon when he takes the mound for the Marlins in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Urena, who has a 2.35 ERA in six relief appearances this season, is taking the rotation spot of RHP Edinson Volquez, who is on the disabled list with a right thumb blister. This will be Urena's first start since Sept. 28 of last season, when he faced the Mets and took the loss after giving up five runs over five innings as the Marlins fell 5-2. Urena is 1-2 with a 4.13 ERA in seven games (three starts) against the Mets.

CF Christian Yelich (hamstring) did not play Saturday, when the Marlins fell to the Mets, 11-3. Manager Don Mattingly didn't say which hamstring was ailing Yelich but said he felt a little tightness while warming up for Friday's game, when Yelich went 1-for-3 in the Marlins' 8-7 loss. Mattingly said he'd rather sit Yelich for one game than risk losing him for a month or more. Yelich is expected to return to the lineup for Sunday's series finale. He is batting .272 with four homers, 18 RBIs and three stolen bases in 28 games this season.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen (left arm fatigue) is on pace to return to the Marlins' roster and their rotation May 12, the first day he can return from the 10-day disabled list. Chen was placed on the disabled list Friday, retroactive to Tuesday, after he complained of dead arm symptoms during his bullpen session Thursday. Manager Don Mattingly said an MRI exam administered to Chen on Friday showed no damage and that the team is planning for him to make his next start as scheduled on Friday. Chen is 2-1 with a 4.33 ERA in five starts this season.

RHP Edinson Volquez (right thumb blister) threw a bullpen session on Friday and is expected to come off the disabled list and make the start for the Marlins on May 13, the first day he is eligible to return. The blister appeared on Volquez's thumb during his most recent start on Tuesday but manager Don Mattingly said it has already healed. Volquez is 0-4 with a 4.71 ERA in six starts this season.