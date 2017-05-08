Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Conley will look to win his second straight start Monday, when he takes the mound for the Marlins in the opener of a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Marlins Park. Conley earned the victory last Wednesday, when he gave up five runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out five over 5 1/3 innings as the Marlins beat the Tampa Bay Rays, 10-6. It was the fourth time in five starts this season Conley has given up two earned runs or fewer, though his ERA is 6.12 thanks to a start on April 28 in which he gave up nine earned runs in just 1 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Conley didn't factor into the decision in his lone previous start against the Cardinals last July 17, when he gave up three runs (two earned) over 5 1/3 innings in the Marlins' 6-3 win at Busch Stadium.

RHP Brian Ellington was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Sunday. It is the first trip to the majors this season for Ellington, who earned the promotion by recording two saves and a 3.38 ERA while striking out 14 batters over eight innings in eight relief appearances at New Orleans. He will likely be used in middle relief by the Marlins. Ellington is 6-3 with a 2.64 ERA in 55 relief appearances for the Marlins dating back to 2015.

INF Miguel Rojas (jammed right thumb) left in the middle of the second inning Sunday, when the Marlins beat the Mets 7-0. Rojas started at third base and hurt his thumb on a check swing during a first-inning at-bat in which he eventually struck out. He played the field in the bottom of the first but said he was worried he'd have trouble throwing the ball or gripping the bat. Manager Don Mattingly said he hopes Rojas will be fine in a day or two. Rojas, who could be in line for most playing time at third base if 3B Martin Prado (hamstring) has to go to the disabled list with an injury suffered Sunday, is batting .338 with no homers, four RBIs and two stolen bases in 24 games this season.

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans on Sunday. The transaction capped a hectic weekend for Despaigne, who was recalled from New Orleans on Friday and made his season and Marlins debut on Saturday, when he took the loss after giving up eight runs (three earned) on five hits and four walks while striking out four over 4 2/3 innings as the Marlins fell to the New York Mets, 11-3. Despaigne will likely work out of the rotation at New Orleans. He is 0-1 with a 2.49 ERA in five starts this season between New Orleans (four starts) and Single-A Jupiter, though he walked 14 while striking out 16 over 21 2/3 innings between the two levels.

3B Martin Prado (right hamstring) is likely bound for the disabled list for a second time this season after he was injured Sunday while running the bases in the seventh inning of the Marlins' 7-0 win over the Mets. Prado didn't start the game but entered in the second inning when IF Miguel Rojas, who started at third base, left with a jammed right thumb. After going hitless in his first two at-bats, Prado singled in the seventh but hurt his hamstring while running to third base on a double by IF Derek Dietrich. Prado walked very slowly off the field and could barely walk down the dugout steps, though he looked to be moving a little bit better in the clubhouse afterward. He will undergo an MRI after the Marlins get back to Miami, but Prado said this injury felt worse than the hamstring injury he suffered in the World Baseball Classic that cost him the first 12 games of the regular season. Manager Don Mattingly said he expected the injury to require a disabled list stint. Prado is batting .290 with two homers and six RBIs in 17 games this season.