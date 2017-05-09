Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Conley (2-3) lost to the Cardinals on Monday, allowing six hits, three walks and seven runs in 3 2/3 innings. His ERA went up from 6.12 to 7.53. If it weren't for a lack of options, Conley might be in jeopardy of getting sent back to Triple-A New Orleans. He had a promising rookie year last season, going 8-6 with a 3.85 ERA. But his average fastball this season is 89 mph, down from last year's velocity of 91-plus, and that drop in his fastball has shown in the results.

RHP Brian Ellington was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans over the weekend and was almost immediately plugged into the lineup. In Monday's game, he pitched 2 1/3 innings of relief. He allowed three hits, one walk and two runs, none earned.

LHP Jeff Locke (left shoulder tendinitis) began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on Monday, throwing four scoreless innings. He allowed two hits and no walks while striking out three.

LF Marcell Ozuna hit two homers and drove in three runs on Monday against the Cardinals. He has 11 homers this season, tied with Giancarlo Stanton for the team lead. Ozuna also has three homers in his past five games at Marlins Park. However, Ozuna said he felt a twinge in his hamstring late in the game. Even though he said he expects to play on Tuesday, the injury will surely be monitored closely by Marlins medical staff.

INF Miguel Rojas was placed on the disabled list after X-rays revealed a broken right thumb. Rojas had been one of the Marlins' best hitters before the injury, batting .338 for the season.

INF Mike Aviles, 36, was signed to a minor-league contract Monday by the Marlins. Aviles has 878 games of big-league experience and is a .262 career hitter with a .673 OPS. He can play just about anywhere in the infield or outfield and gives the Marlins insurance at Triple-A New Orleans.