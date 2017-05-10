Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Conley (2-3, 7.53 ERA) was demoted to Triple-A New Orleans. He was 2-0 with a 2.20 ERA in three home starts but 0-3 with a 14.60 ERA in three road starts.

LHP Jeff Locke, who has yet to pitch for Miami due to a shoulder injury, tossed four scoreless innings on Monday night in his first minor league rehab stint. Locke, 29, has mostly been a starter in his six-year big-league career. He has appeared in 123 games, including 110 starts, for a 35-38 record and a 4.41 ERA. However, he might first pitch as a reliever for the Marlins depending on the team's injury situation.

INF/OF Tyler Moore was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans. The 30-year-old utility man started the season with the Marlins due to an injury to 3B Martin Prado. Moore did well in a limited role, batting .364 in 11 at-bats. He was sent down to New Orleans when Prado returned from injury. But with this newest wave of marlins injuries, Moore is needed once again.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen, on the disabled list due to elbow discomfort, is expected to return on Tuesday. Chen, a 31-year-old native of Taiwan, is 2-1 with a 4.33 ERA this season. He is just 7-6 since the Marlins signed him to a five-year, $80 million contract to start the 2016 season.

INF Miguel Rojas (broken right thumb) was sent to the 60-day disabled list. Rojas was having a career year, batting .338. He seemed to have unseated Adeiny Hechavarria as Miami's preferred shortstop, but this injury is crushing and is expected to keep Rojas out of the lineup for at least two months.

C Tomas Telis was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans. Telis, a 25-year-old switch hitter from Venezuela, was batting .238 at New Orleans. It's hard to believe, but Telis has been a pro player for over a decade. The Texas Rangers signed him as a shortstop in 2007and traded him to the Marlins for pitcher Sam Dyson on July 31, 2015. Telis has never had more than 70 at-bats in a big-league season. Yet this is the fourth season in a row that he has gotten the call to the majors. He is a career .227 hitter with a .527 OPS.

RHP Edison Volquez (blister, right thumb) plans to return Saturday against the Atlanta Braves. Volquez, Miami's big offseason signing, has yet to win a game for the Marlins (0-4, 4.71 ERA).