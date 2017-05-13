Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Urena pitched well Friday, allowing two runs in six innings for a quality start. Urena, who had allowed zero earned runs in his previous nine innings, wasn't quite as sharp. He allowed six hits and three walks but really just one major mistake - a two-run homer hit by Tyler Flowers in the second inning.

SS J.T. Riddle (finger) is expected to return Saturday. Once Riddle, a rookie, returns, he will probably play shortstop, moving Dee Gordon back to his customary position at second base.

INF Nick Noonan, 28, was acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers and assigned him to New Orleans. A first-round pick of the San Francisco Giants in 2007, Noonan has 83 games of major-league experience and offers more insurance for Miami''s injury-ravaged infield.

C Tomas Telis was sent Triple-A New Orleans on Friday. A 25-year-old switch-hitter from Venezuela, Telis was called up Tuesday and failed to make it even one week with the Marlins. He is hitting .238 at New Orleans. This is the fourth year in a row that Telis has been called up to the majors although never with more than 70 at-bats.

INF Mike Aviles, 36, had his contract selected from Triple-A New Orleans and made his Marlins debut, getting hit by a pitch in the seventh inning on Friday night. Aviles, a nine-year major-league veteran, broke in with the Kansas City Royals in 2008. He played in 68 games for the Detroit Tigers last season and appeared for Puerto Rico in this year's World Baseball Classic.