3 months ago
Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
May 14, 2017 / 9:36 PM / 3 months ago

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Brian Ellington was sent to Triple-A New Orleans. Ellington, 26, has good career numbers -- a 6-3 record and 2.48 ERA. He also has a 0.00 ERA in two appearances with the Marlins this year. But because he has options, he was caught in a numbers game and sent down.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen, who has been out since May 5 because of arm fatigue, was supposed to pitch Tuesday but had a setback Saturday during a bullpen session. Chen signed a five-year, $80 million contract before last season.

1B Justin Bour, a left-handed hitter, scored his 100th run and also had an RBI for a fourth straight game, tying his career best. He did all that with a home run, which was the first time in his career he has gone deep off of a lefty pitcher. Bour hit his milestone homer off of Braves LHP Eric O'Flaherty.

RHP Edinson Volquez (right thumb blister) was activated off the disabled list Saturday but lost again. Volquez (0-5), pitched his first game since May 2 and allowed four hits, two walks and two runs in six innings. He has yet to win a game as a Marlin.

