Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

SS Yefri Perez was sent outright to Double-A Jacksonville. He had been designated for assignment on May 12 to make space on the 40-man roster for Mike Aviles.

2B Steve Lombardozzi, 28, was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans. He got just eight at-bats in two games with the Marlins and did not get a hit or even a walk, striking out twice.

1B/OF Tyler Moore hit a three-run, pinch-hit homer in the seventh against the Braves, putting his team on top 3-1. It was Moore's first homer of the season and his first pinch-hit long ball since May 13, 2015.

RHP Dan Straily starts Monday as Miami opens a three-game series against the visiting Houston Astros. Straily, 28, is 1-3 this year with a 4.03 ERA. He has allowed just 23 hits in 38 innings and probably deserves a better record after seven starts. But he has also walked 18 walks and five homers. Last year, he gave up 31 homers, the most in the NL.

LHP Justin Nicolino, who was called up from Triple-A New Orleans to make this start, was impressive on Sunday against the Braves. He allowed six hits, four walks, one hit batter and one run in six innings. He threw 79 pitches, striking out five, and deserves a shot to stay in the rotation.

C J.T. Realmuto was rested on Sunday. The Marlins are just 8-19 when he starts. Marlins pitchers have been hit to the tune of a 4.90 ERA when throwing Realmuto. Those same pitchers are much better when they throw to backup A.J. Ellis (2.60 ERA). It's a disturbing trend for Realmuto, who is having a strong offensive season.