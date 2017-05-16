FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2017 / 1:04 PM / 3 months ago

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Braxton Garrett, the Marlins' first-round pick last year, earned his first pro win on Sunday, allowing one run in five innings, striking out four.

LHP Jeff Locke (shoulder tendinitis) has made two minor league rehab starts and will likely make two more before he is activated.

RHP Dan Straily was very effective, allowing just one hit, one walk and no runs in five innings. But he was hit by a Gattis line drive that registered at 108.3 mph, the second-hardest ball hit off a Straily pitch this year. Although the Marlins got the out on Gattis' shot, the ball left a large bruise on Straily's right arm, and he exited the game after just 65 pitches.

1B Justin Bour went 3-for-4 with a double, a solo homer and one RBI. He finished a triple away from becoming the first Marlins player to hit for the cycle. In this homestand, he is hitting .375 with four homers. But his past three homers, all coming within four games, have all been solo shots.

