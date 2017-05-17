Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Nick Wittgren, who made his major-league debut last year, two runs in 2 2/3 innings on Tuesday. That drove his ERA up to 4.11. His strikeout-to-walk ratio this years is excellent at 14 to 3.

INF Christian Colon was claimed off waivers from the Kansas City Royals. Colon, 28, will report to Triple-A New Orleans, where he will be used at shortstop, second base and third. Colon was the fourth pick in the 2010 MLB Draft, but he has yet to live up to that billing.

RHP Tom Koehler (1-2) allowed seven hits, four walks and eight runs in three innings, losing to the Astros on Tuesday. It was his shortest outing of the season, driving his ERA up from 5.60 to 7.04. After the game, Koehler was sent to Triple-A New Orleans. Koehler, 30 has not pitched in the minors since 2013.

INF Steve Lombardozzi was designated for assignment. Lombardozzi, 28, went 0-for-8 in his brief trial with the Marlins at second base. The Marlins are hoping he clears waivers and can be sent to Triple-A New Orleans, where he would be an insurance policy of sorts, protecting Miami against more injuries.