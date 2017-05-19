Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Tom Koehler (right shoulder bursitis) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday. The Marlins had initially optioned Koehler to Triple-A New Orleans, but they voided that move. Koehler was tagged for eight runs in three innings in a Tuesday loss to the Houston Astros.

INF Steve Lombardozzi was outrighted to Triple-A New Orleans two days after he was designated for assignment. In eight at-bats with Miami this season, Lombardozzi failed to register a hit.

CF Christian Yelich homered for the sixth time, with a solo shot in the third inning Thursday. In 10 games against the Dodgers, Yelich has hit .432 with one home run and four RBIs.

1B Justin Bour didn't care about hitting his ninth home run. Another loss by the Marlins marred any personal achievements, Bour said. "We just have to come in tomorrow and do better," Bour said. He went 2-for-3 with a solo home run. In the past nine games, Bour is batting .444 with five home runs and eight RBIs.

RHP Edinson Volquez (0-6) completed his 15th consecutive start without a win, a 7-2 loss to the Dodgers. He gave up five runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and three walks in six innings. Volquez said the game was decided in the second inning, when he gave up three runs, including a two-run blast to RF Yasiel Puig. "I just haven't pitched the way I'm supposed to pitch here. It's very frustrating for me," said Volquez, who is 3-5 with a 4.63 ERA in 10 starts against the Dodgers.