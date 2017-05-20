LHP Jeff Locke (left shoulder tendinitis) allowed three runs and seven hits with seven strikeouts and no walks in 5 1/3 innings in a rehab start with Double-A Jacksonville on Friday. However, Locke didn't factor into the decision.

INF Tyler Moore had a pinch-hit single in the eighth inning to collect his fifth hit off the bench on Friday night. Moore is batting .357 as a pinch-hitter with a double, homer and four RBIs.

RHP Justin Nicolino didn't fare well against the Dodgers. Nicolino gave up five runs and seven hits in four innings in Friday's setback. Nicolino struck out three and walked two. He served up homers to Dodgers INF Chris Taylor in the third inning and to OF Brett Eibner in the fourth.

Marcell Ozuna posted his 14th multi-hit game by going 2-for-4 on Friday night. Ozuna is batting .407 with with two home runs and four RBIs in his last seven games.

1B Justin Bour has found a groove, hitting his 10th home run with a solo shot in the ninth inning on Friday. Bour is hitting .419 with six home runs and nine RBIs in his last 10 games.

INF Mike Aviles was outrighted to Triple-A New Orleans on Friday. Aviles, who was designated for assignment earlier this week, had no hits five at-bats with the Marlins.