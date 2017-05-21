SS J.T. Riddle delivered another outstanding offensive performance. Riddle homered and fell a triple shy of the cycle, going 3-for-5 with a career-high four RBIs. The three hits tied his best as a major-leaguer. The home run was Riddle's second this season.

RHP Vance Worley, whom the Marlins signed to a minor league contract in April, was called up Saturday ahead of his Sunday start against the Dodgers. At Triple-A New Orleans, Worley compiled a 2-5 mark with a 4.43 ERA in eight starts. his most recent outing, the 29-year-old California native allowed three runs in six innings during a win at Reno on May 14.

RHP Dan Straily started strong and helped the Marlins end their five-game winning streak with a win over the Dodgers. Straily (2-3) didn't allow a hit until Enrique Hernandez launched a solo home run with two outs in the fifth. Straily fanned eight, walked three and allowed three runs on four hits in 5 2/3 innings. "I was really happy with the first five (innings), and I was very frustrated with myself in that sixth inning," said Straily, who has held the opposition to .164 batting average in nine starts. "I gave up some hits there late and kind of gave them some maximum momentum as I exited. Overall, I felt pretty good about (the start)."

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne to Triple-A New Orleans to make room for RHP Vance Worley, who will start Sunday at Dodger Stadium. Despaigne went 0-1 with a 7.94 ERA in two games with the Marlins.

RF Giancarlo Stanton frequently hits well at Dodger Stadium, and the Los Angeles-area native came through again Saturday. Stanton was 3-for-5 with a career-high three doubles and three RBIs. In 37 career games at Dodger Stadium, Stanton is hitting .324 with 13 home runs and 34 RBIs.