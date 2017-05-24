Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Urena (2-2) gave up six runs on four hits over five innings in his fourth start of the season, an 11-9 victory against the Oakland A's on Tuesday night. He struck out three, walked two and allowed two home runs. "Jose's aggressive," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. It's kind of controlled madness in a sense. He's all over the place with the fastball at times but he's going to keep coming at you. He gets his share of outs. Jose was pretty much typical Jose, right around six innings there."

RHP Drew Steckenrider was called up from Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday before an 11-9 win at Oakland and began his first career major league stint. He took the roster spot of RHP David Phelps, who was placed on the bereavement list. Steckenrider, one of the Marlins' top prospects, has a high 90s fastball and had 26 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings with an ERA of 1.25 for New Orleans.

RHP David Phelps was placed on the bereavement list Tuesday because of a death in his family and missed Miami's 11-9 victory at Oakland. He will rejoin the Marlins on Friday night for the opener of a three-game series against the Angels at Marlin Park. Phelps is 2-2 with a 3.68 ERA in 20 relief appearances.

CF Christian Yelich left the game against Oakland on Tuesday night in the bottom of the eighth inning with a hip flexor injury and is day-to-day. Yelich went 1-for-5 and scored a run in the Marlins' 11-9 victory. Marlins manager Don Mattingly said he doesn't know whether Yelich will be able to play on Wednesday afternoon against the A's.

C J.T. Realmuto went 2-for-3 and extended his road hitting streak to 15 games on Tuesday night in an 11-9 victory against Oakland. He's batting .379 (22-for-58) during his streak. He scored a run and stole his first base of the season.

1B/OF Justin Bour went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, two RBIs and four runs in an 11-9 victory against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night. Bour hit his team-high 12th home run of the season, a solo shot in the seventh, and has homered in eight of his past 12 games. "I think he's just feeling good," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. "When he was struggling it didn't look good but we also talked about water finding its level, and guys that can hit eventually get there."

OF Ichiro Suzuki had his 362nd career interleague hit Tuesday night, a two-run single in the first inning of an 11-9 victory against Oakland. He ranks second all-time in interleague hits.