Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Drew Steckenrider was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans. Steckenrider, 26, made his major league debut on Wednesday, pitching one scoreless inning in relief. It is a good bet he will be back in the majors at some point this season.

RHP Vance Worley (0-1, 6.75 ERA) will start vs. the Angels on Saturday. Worley made his Marlins debut last week in a 6-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Worley, who will be making his 87th major league starts, allowed three runs in four innings against the Dodgers.

RHP David Phelps was reinstated from the bereavement list and tossed 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief on Friday. Phelps is 2-2 with a 3.42 ERA in 21 relief appearances this season. He has struck out 25 batters in 23 innings. But he has also allowed 22 hits, including three homers, and eight walks.

RHP Dan Straily (3-3) earned a win against the Angels but had his streak of eight straight games allowing four hits or less broken. In 5 1/3 innings, Straily allowed six hits, two walks and three runs, striking out six. Straily, who has a 3.83 ERA, has been Miami's most consistent starter this year, and that is not even close.

LF Marcell Ozuna, who went 0-for-3, had an eventful night against the Angels. He drove in a run with a walk. He drove in another run when his bat shattered in half but he was able to hit a groundout. But he also misplayed two balls that fell behind him for doubles.

RF Giancarlo Stanton crushed a 460-foot, two-run homer to center. It was Stanton's 12th homer of the season and his second-longest blast of the year. He hit a 468-foot homer on May 7. Stanton's homer against the Angels came on a 3-2 pitch low in the zone.