Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Urena will start Sunday's series finale vs. the Angels. Urena has made four starts with the Marlins this season, and the results have been puzzling. In his first three starts, he averaged just shy of six innings and allowed a total of just three earned runs -- one per appearance. But last week at the Oakland A's, Urena had his poorest start, allowing six runs in five innings and yet won 11-9 with great support from his lineup. Urena is 0-2 with a 2.57 ERA in five home starts and 2-0 with a 3.71 ERA in five road starts.

S Adeiny Hechavarria (oblique) is about two weeks from returning from the disabled list. Hechavarria, 28, is a Gold Glove-caliber defender who doesn't offer much on offense. His career OPS is .629 and it's at .672 this year. Still, the Marlins are just 6-11 with "Hech" at shortstop this season. He could be trade bait in July if the Marlins continue to be out of the playoff race.

3B Christian Colon, who made his Marlins debut on May 18 at the Los Angeles Dodgers, earned his first home start with Miami and went 1-for-2 on Saturday. He began the season with the Kansas City Royals but was designated for assignment on May 10.

RHP Vance Worley made his second Marlins start on Saturday and pitched well. He allowed just two hits, no walks and two runs in five innings. He lowered his ERA from 6.75 to 5.00.

3B Martin Prado (hamstring) is about two weeks from returning from the disabled list. His OPS is .721, well below his career average of .765. The Marlins are just 4-12 with Prado in the lineup this year, and he has batted second in each of those games. Prado, 33, is signed through the 2019 season but could be in demand as trade bait before the deadline in July. He is known as a solid defender and a good guy in the clubhouse.