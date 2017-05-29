Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Urena (3-2) earned his first home win of the season, allowing two runs in five innings on Sunday against the Angels. He struck out seven and walked six -- both career highs. Urena retired Mike Trout with two outs and the bases loaded in the third inning. "Nobody wants to be in that situation," Urena said of facing Trout with bags jammed. "You have to put everything you have to try to get out of the inning."

LHP Jeff Locke (1.77 ERA in four rehab starts) could be activated this week. He has missed the entire season due to biceps tendinitis.

2B Dee Gordon, who walked, stole a base and scored as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning, is hitting .452 over the past eight games. The Marlins have hit him ninth in the lineup four times and have lost all four of those games. They are 15-25 when they bat him leadoff.

RF Giancarlo Stanton drilled his 13th homer of the season and his second of the series in Sunday's win over the Angels. He is batting .391 (9-for-23) since moving to the two-hole in the batting order. "Maybe it's a little different feel," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said of the new lineup, which has been in place since Tuesday. "(Stanton has) been swinging the bat (well), and we've been scoring pretty good from there. I kind of like what (Stanton batting second) does to our middle guys."