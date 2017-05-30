Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke (shoulder tendinitis) will soon be activated from the disabled list, where he has been all season, so he can start Thursday against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks. Locke had a 1.77 ERA in 20 1/3 rehab innings.

RHP Vance Worley is expected to be moved to the bullpen this week to accommodate Jeff Locke, who is coming off the disabled list. Ironically, Worley had a solid start on Saturday, lowering his ERA from 6.75 to 5.00 after pitching five innings against the Los Angeles Angels. He allowed two hits, no walks and two runs.

LHP Justin Nicolino will start Tuesday against the Phillies. It will be Nicolino's third start this season and his first since May 19. Nicolino is striking out more batters but also walking more this year. Batters are hitting .263 against his cutter.

RHP Edinson Volquez (1-7) allowed just three hits, two walks and one run in six innings on Monday, striking out four and snapping his career-long eight-game losing streak, which stretched to last year. Volquez, who beat the Phillies 4-1, had not won since Aug. 25, when he was a member of the Kansas City Royals and posted a 5-2 victory over Miami at Marlins Park. Volquez had gone 16 consecutive starts without a win, and his seven straight losses to start this season tied a Marlins record set by Joe Fontenot in 1998.

RF Giancarlo Stanton is batting .423 (11-for-26) since the Marlins made him their two-hole hitter. Normally a cleanup hitter, Stanton is batting .283 this season.